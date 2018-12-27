'Alien' Expansion Teased In Mysterious New Story Images

The Alien franchise lives!! It's just unclear in what way. The official Alien Instagram account dropped a series of animated images, telling a 6-part story set within Weyland-Yutani, the ominous corporation usually behind a lot of the wrongdoing in the feature films. Titled “Exposing the Secret History of Weyland-Yutani”, it follows an unnamed protagonist who is investigating them, only to discover a horrible secret, and yep it involves Xenomorphs.
Day 6: It’s a nightmare. They have infested and destroyed the Weyland-Yutani colony below. Killing all of the facility’s personnel. We have to expose this. I know they’ll try to discredit me. Or worse. Tell someone — before they do this to anyone else. . . . . . #SciFi #Breeding #Xeno #Monsters #TellSomeone #Aliens
We're promised this will be part of an expansion of the Alien universe in 2019, but what exactly is it teasing? Well, it's probably not a movie or anything. After a couple of disappointing efforts by Ridley Scott, the future of Alien on the big screen remains in doubt. It's likely this is for either a video game or a comic book, especially since some of the posts include #AmandaRipley, the main character of the Alien: Isolation game.
I kinda like the direction Scott is taking the franchise and hope it continues, but I'm not getting my hopes up.