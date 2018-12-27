12/27/2018

'Alien' Expansion Teased In Mysterious New Story Images

The Alien franchise lives!! It's just unclear in what way. The official Alien Instagram account dropped a series of animated images, telling a 6-part story set within Weyland-Yutani, the ominous corporation usually behind a lot of the wrongdoing in the feature films. Titled “Exposing the Secret History of Weyland-Yutani”, it follows an unnamed protagonist who is investigating them, only to discover a horrible secret, and yep it involves Xenomorphs. 












We're promised this will be part of an expansion of the Alien universe in 2019, but what exactly is it teasing? Well, it's probably not a movie or anything. After a couple of disappointing efforts by Ridley Scott, the future of Alien on the big screen remains in doubt.  It's likely this is for either a video game or a comic book, especially since some of the posts include #AmandaRipley, the main character of the Alien: Isolation game.

I kinda like the direction Scott is taking the franchise and hope it continues, but I'm not getting my hopes up.

 