'Adult Life Skills' Trailer: Doctor Who Jodie Whitaker Is Forced To Grow Up

Let's just say the prospects for Rachel Tunnard's directorial debutskyrocketed in the summer of 2017. Why? That's when the film's star, Jodie Whittaker, was named as the 13th Doctor Who, and now a whole new audience will be flocking to see the good doctor in a little comedy about an adult suffering from a comic case of arrested development.debuted at Tribeca in 2016, so yeah, Whittaker's rise to fame has been a definite plus now that it's finally hitting theaters. The film is based on the BAFTA nominated short Emotional Fusebox, and stars Whittaker as a woman nearing 30-years-old, comfortable living in her mother's shed and refusing to grow up. She's forced to consider adulting after an encounter with a troubled boy named Clint who just happens to be obsessed with Western movies.Kinda weird, but nothing a Doctor Who can't fix. The film co-stars Edward Hogg, Ozzy Myers, Alice Lowe, and Brett Goldstein who won a BIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Tunnard took home Tribeca's Nora Ephron Award for best female director, so this thing has some cred.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters and VOD on January 18th 2019.