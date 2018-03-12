2018 WAFCA Awards: 'Roma' Named Year's Best Film, 'A Star Is Born' Earns Top Acting Honors

Today, the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, of which many of us here are members, announced winners of the 2018 WAFCA Awards. In what will certainly be a departure from the Oscars, it was Alfonso Cuaron's period piece Roma which came away with both Best Film and Best Foreign Language Film, along with Best Director. A Star is Born swept the major acting categories as Bradley Cooper won Best Actor and Lady Gaga took Best Actress.
The complete list of winners and nominees is below! You can listen to the announcement broadcast here!
Best Film:
Roma
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Best Actress:
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best Supporting Actress:
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Acting Ensemble:
The Favourite
Best Youth Performance:
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Best Voice Performance:
Bryan Cranston (Isle of Dogs)
Best Motion Capture Performance:
Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War)
Best Original Screenplay:
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Animated Feature:
Isle of Dogs
Best Documentary:
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best Foreign Language Film:
Roma
Best Production Design:
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler; Set Decorator: Jay Hart (Black Panther)
Best Cinematography:
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Best Editing:
Tom Cross, ACE (First Man)
Best Original Score:
Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk)
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:
Vice
Roma
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Best Actress:
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best Supporting Actress:
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Acting Ensemble:
The Favourite
Best Youth Performance:
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Best Voice Performance:
Bryan Cranston (Isle of Dogs)
Best Motion Capture Performance:
Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War)
Best Original Screenplay:
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Animated Feature:
Isle of Dogs
Best Documentary:
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best Foreign Language Film:
Roma
Best Production Design:
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler; Set Decorator: Jay Hart (Black Panther)
Best Cinematography:
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Best Editing:
Tom Cross, ACE (First Man)
Best Original Score:
Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk)
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:
Vice