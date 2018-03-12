2018 WAFCA Awards: 'Roma' Named Year's Best Film, 'A Star Is Born' Earns Top Acting Honors

Best Film:

Roma



Best Director:

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)



Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)



Best Actress:

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)



Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)



Best Supporting Actress:

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)



Best Acting Ensemble:

The Favourite



Best Youth Performance:

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)



Best Voice Performance:

Bryan Cranston (Isle of Dogs)



Best Motion Capture Performance:

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War)



Best Original Screenplay:

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)



Best Animated Feature:

Isle of Dogs



Best Documentary:

Won't You Be My Neighbor?



Best Foreign Language Film:

Roma



Best Production Design:

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler; Set Decorator: Jay Hart (Black Panther)



Best Cinematography:

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)



Best Editing:

Tom Cross, ACE (First Man)



Best Original Score:

Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk)



The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC:

Vice