11/15/2018
'Wonder Park' Trailer: Chimpanzombies Take Over A Dream Amusement Park
Okay, this is a much better trailer for Paramount and Nickelodeon's Wonder Park, after the first teaser was downright creepy. This is the first to feature an actual voice cast, and with it comes a deeper sense of the plot. A 12-year-old girl named June, who created an imaginary theme park with her mother, discovers that it somehow has become a reality, full of the amazing rides she loved when she was younger. Later, an older June discovers something deeply wrong with the park, and only reigniting her imagination can save it. The chimpanzombies are kinda disturbing...
The voice cast includes Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Brianna Denski, Sofia Mali, Ken Jeong, Matthew Broderick, Kenan Thompson, John Oliver, and more. One thing you won't find? A director. Mission: Impossible and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec penned the script, but original director Dylan Brown left the project and Paramount decided to go with a team effort rather than hiring his replacement. Interesting strategy. We'll see if it pans out on March 15th 2019.
If Wonder Park is a success, a Nickelodeon TV series will follow.