Watch: Jason Blum's Anti-Trump Rhetoric Got Him Booed Off Stage At Israel Film Festival

Last night millions of Americans made their voices heard in our 2018 midterm elections, and as someone who was up literally all night watching the results, I'm not inclined to delve too deep into politics today. But I can spare a minute for Blumhouse's Jason Blum, who spent part of last night being honored at the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles, only to get booed off the stage when he started blasting Donald Trump during his acceptance speech.Er, know your audience, homie.And so it goes that Blum's speech, which was fairly generic up to a point, took a turn towards the political, which is when he began being jeered by the pro-Trump crowd. Blum began talking about Trump's divisive rhetoric and hostile attacks on the press, which has been partially (I would say largely) responsible for the uptick in anti-Semitic violence. This did not go over well. Blum tried to finish his speech but just 20 seconds in he gave up when the crowd demanded he leave the stage."Well, this night went kinda haywire", Blumhouse responded in a tweet . You can watch the incident below courtesy of THR Again, know your audience, dude. The Israel Film Festival is backed by prominent GOP donor/kingmaker Sheldon Adelson. That shit was never going to fly there.Blum later told Deadline The Blumhouse Productions founder later posted the entire speech in a series of tweets. You can read it below.