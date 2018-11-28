11/28/2018
'Vox Lux' Trailer: Natalie Portman Looks To Sing Her Way Into The Awards Season
Natalie Portman. Awards season. Time to start paying attention. Portman makes her bid for Oscar gold in Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, and although she's had many transformative roles in her career, she's never played anybody quite like the spoiled pop princess she does in this film.
A final trailer for Vox Lux has been released and it finally gives viewers a look at the plot and a chance to hear one of the songs provided by Sia. Portman plays a superstar singer whose rise to stardom was fueled by a tragic event. Raffey Cassidy from Tomorrowland and The Killing of a Sacred Deer plays a younger version of Portman's character, with Stacy Martin as her sister and Jude Law as her manager. And like Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born and Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, Portman gets a chance to show what she can do on the concert stage.
Vox Lux hits theaters on December 7th.