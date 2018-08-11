'UglyDolls' Trailer: Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae, And Nick Jonas Sing The Weird Plush Dolls To Life

In the '80s we had the Garbage Pail Kids, and their name lived up to the characters' descriptions. They were hideous characters and they were meant to be revolting. Today things are a little bit different. The UglyDoll plush toy franchise takes the meaning of "ugly" very differently. In the uglyverse, it means to be unique and special, something to be celebrated. And I think that's something we all can support in today's tough times, even if it ends up being in a movie we don't necessarily want to watch.And I certainly don't want to watch, an animated musical by Kelly Asbury () and produced by Robert Rodriguez. With Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Wang Leehom, and Blake Shelton in the voice cast you can bet they'll be singing those familiar themes of friendship, diversity, joy, and acceptance. Others contributing to the film include Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, and Emma Roberts.Here is the synopsis:opens on May 10th 2019.