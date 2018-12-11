'Toy Story 4' Teaser: Pixar Puts The Band Back Together With One Reluctant Addition

If I'm honest, I've quietly held a beef with Pixar for moving forward on. Eight years agowrapped up that amazing trilogy about as perfectly as any film I've seen, and there wasn't a dry eye in the screening I saw it at. It wasn't long before Disney/Pixar began teasing another movie, before finally confirming it a few years later And now we aren't that far away from the film's actual release because the first teaser is here.You know what? All is forgiven.This 80-second teaser had me smiling from ear to ear, even though it's nothing more than a parade of all of our favorite Toy Story characters, set to the tune of Judy Collins' "Both Sides Now". And yeah, my grin got wider as my favorite character, Jessie, flashed her wide smile. I can't wait.The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who directed the Inside Out spinoff short Riley's First Date. This is a huge step up for him, but the franchise must be in good hands because Pixar wouldn't have it any other way. Here's the synopsis:All the familiar voice stars are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, and Blake Clark with Tony Hale as the newest character Forky.opens June 21st 2019.