11/12/2018
'Toy Story 4' Teaser: Pixar Puts The Band Back Together With One Reluctant Addition
If I'm honest, I've quietly held a beef with Pixar for moving forward on Toy Story 4. Eight years ago Toy Story 3 wrapped up that amazing trilogy about as perfectly as any film I've seen, and there wasn't a dry eye in the screening I saw it at. It wasn't long before Disney/Pixar began teasing another movie, before finally confirming it a few years later And now we aren't that far away from the film's actual release because the first teaser is here.
You know what? All is forgiven.
This 80-second teaser had me smiling from ear to ear, even though it's nothing more than a parade of all of our favorite Toy Story characters, set to the tune of Judy Collins' "Both Sides Now". And yeah, my grin got wider as my favorite character, Jessie, flashed her wide smile. I can't wait.
The film is directed by Josh Cooley, who directed the Inside Out spinoff short Riley's First Date. This is a huge step up for him, but the franchise must be in good hands because Pixar wouldn't have it any other way. Here's the synopsis:
Woody and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure in “Toy Story 4,” welcoming new friends to Bonnie’s room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky. “Like most people, I assumed that ‘Toy Story 3’ was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”
But Forky insists that he is NOT a toy! An actual spork-turned-craft-project, Forky is pretty sure that he doesn’t belong in Bonnie’s room. Unfortunately, every time he tries to get away, someone yanks him back into an adventure he’d rather skip. “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” said Cooley. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”
All the familiar voice stars are back: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, and Blake Clark with Tony Hale as the newest character Forky. Toy Story 4 opens June 21st 2019.