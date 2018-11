'The Shining' Sequel 'Doctor Sleep' Reteams Jacob Tremblay With Director Mike Flanagan

The last timebreakout Jacob Tremblay teamed with director Mike Flanagan it was for the famously-maligned horror, which went through years of Hell before it actually got released by Netflix. Chances are their reunion forwill find a much easier path, seeing as it's a sequel to Stephen King's classic, TMZ reports Tremblay has joined the cast of Doctor Sleep, which will star Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance. While it's unconfirmed, there's a better than average chance Tremblay is playing a younger version of Danny, who is gifted with a special power known as "the shining." The sequel's story finds Danny protecting Abra (Kyliegh Curran), who has the same gift. Rebecca Ferguson plays cult leader Rose the Hat, with Carl Lumbly, Bruce Greenwood, Alex Essoe, and Zahn McClarnon in other roles.Here's the synopsis from King's novel:opens January 24th 2020.