'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer: Max Gets A Trip To The Vet And A New Voice Actor

Illumination has more than just theandfranchises at their disposal. The animation studio scored a massive $875M hit with, which brings back much of the voice cast and director Chris Renaud. But there has been one major change, and you can hear it every time lead canine Max has something to say.Patton Oswalt has taken over the voice of Max, replacing Louis C.K. who obviously has been kept far away from the kid-friendly sequel. The teaser finds Max tricked into going on a trip to the vet, where he encounters pets a wild variety of neuroses. Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan all return to reprise their voice roles, joined by new additions Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Harrison Ford.Harrison Ford? Hmmmmm. Maybe he's voicing a dog named "Indiana"?opens June 7th 2019.