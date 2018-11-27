11/27/2018
'The Lion King' Will Include A Brand New Character Voiced By Amy Sedaris
Disney's teaser for Jon Favreau's The Lion King debuted on Thanksgiving, and generated 224M views, becoming the second most-watched trailer ever behind Avengers: Infinity War. Not bad when you consider most people were home eating turkey or watching football. And if there were 224M views I suspect that roughly half of them were people complaining it was too much of a shot-for-shot remake of the 1994 animated classic. Well, now we know there will be at least one difference.
Variety reports Strangers with Candy and Bojack Horseman's Amy Sedaris will voice a brand new character in The Lion King. The comedian will play an elephant shrew, a tiny mammal native to Africa and known for its long nose and speed. Sedaris worked with Favreau previously on his 2014 food truck dramedy, Chef.
Sedaris joins Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, an more in the voice cast. The Lion King opens July 19th 2019.