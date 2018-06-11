11/06/2018
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard': Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson And Salma Hayek Confirmed To Return
When The Hitman's Bodyguard became one of last year's summer hits, few saw it coming. That's probably because it was an anomaly; an original star-driven film in a sea of reboots, sequels, and superhero movies. When the vulgar R-rated action-comedy scored $175M worldwide on a $30M budget, a sequel was inevitable, but it all would've been moot if Ryan Reynolds or Samuel L. Jackson refused to return.
Fortunately, that's not happening. Reynolds, Jackson, and Salma Hayek are all coming back for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which will once again be directed by Patrick Hughes. With official confirmation of their return a plot synopsis for the sequel has already been released to go with it:
Patrick Hughes will take on directing duties again from a script by Tom O’Connor. The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) enlisted by Jackson and Hayek’s characters to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast. Production is expected to start in March.
Okay, I expect that plot will be fleshed out over the coming months. Honestly, they don't need to change much. As long as long Reynolds and Jackson get to drop a ton of F-bombs everything should be good to go. [Variety]