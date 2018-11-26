The 'Child's Play' Remake Introduces You To The New Chucky aka "Buddi"

There's also a weird message from Harry Kaslan, founder of the company that produces the Buddi toy...

A message from Henry Kaslan:





Hello, friends! At Kaslan, we believe that happiness is about more than just entertainment. It’s about being known. Understood. Loved. It is our global mission to continue to create innovative and interactive products designed not only to educate and entertain, but to spread friendship across each and every household in the form of technological interconnectivity.





We at Kaslan take great pride in our unwavering focus to revolutionize technology in ways that positively impact the lives of friends across the world. And this, my friends, is our proudest moment. We’ve taken all of our research and learnings and applied them to create not only the most high-tech and interactive toy on the market, but a companion to be enjoyed by the whole family. Every child is important to us, and every child deserves a best friend, so we at Kaslan made it our top priority to build one.





It is with immense enthusiasm and pride that I introduce to you our most cutting edge, technologically advanced Kaslan product to date. Introducing your new best friend, Buddi. Available for pre-order now, Buddi will be joining households across the world starting June 21, 2019.





Thank you, friends!





Henry Kaslan

President and Founder, Kaslan Corporation