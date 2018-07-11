Taron Egerton Confirms He Won't Return For 'Kingsman 3'

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me… His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him, but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”





The Great Game is said to be set during WWI and has Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats, The Darkest Minds) rumored to star.