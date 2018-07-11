Taron Egerton Confirms He Won't Return For 'Kingsman 3'

Well, we won't be seeing Eggsy any time soon. Speaking with Yahoo, Egerton confirmed that he will not have a role in the third Kingsman movie, which means The Great Game is all but assured to be next for Vaughn.
“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me… His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him, but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”
The Great Game is said to be set during WWI and has Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats, The Darkest Minds) rumored to star.
So does this mean Vaughn will be directing four Kingsman films when all is said and done? Presumably he would want to wrap up the Eggsy/Hart story himself, but it looks like that will be a bit further into the future. The next Kingsman film is set to open on November 8th 2019.