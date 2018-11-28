Sylvester Stallone Bids Farewell To Rocky Balboa In Touching 'Creed II' Tribute

When we think of boxing movies, Hell, sports movies in general, it's Sylvester Stallone's Rocky that immediately springs to mind. The underdog fighter is more than just some character in a movie, he's become an icon that has transcended film. That statue of Rocky Balboa standing in Philly is there for a reason, folks. Perhaps more than any other character, Rocky has defined Stallone's career and helped keep it alive all of these years. And now with the release of Creed II, Stallone has decided it's time to hang up the gloves for good.
In a recent Instagram post, Stallone talks about the many folks he worked with on Creed II, and says that it's time for Rocky Balboa's story to finally come to a close...
“Well, this is probably my last rodeo because what I thought happened, and has happened, I never expected. I thought ‘Rocky’ was over in 2006 [‘Rocky Balboa’]. And I was very happy with that. Then all of a sudden, this young man presented himself and the whole story changed. It went on to a new generation. New problems. New adventures. And I couldn’t be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation…Now you, [Michael B. Jordan], have to carry the mantle.”
The post's caption continues Stallone's heartbreaking goodbye...
"It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you Kind and generous people, and The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you ….”
I'm not going to go into the details of Creed II's plot that help inform this announcement by Stallone, but suffice it to say that Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa get the chance to heal old wounds and cement their legacies. It's a well-earned farewell for Rocky and the start of a new chapter for the Creed franchise.
