'Suicide Squad' Was Originally To Include 'Justice League' Villain Steppenwolf

This is right. Enchantress was under the control of a mother box and Steppenwolfe was prepping an invasion with a boom tube. Had to lose that then the JL story arcs evolved. https://t.co/pSAag9rpZq November 25, 2018

may have been one of the DCEU's most successful films with $746M, but there's no denying it's all kinds of jacked up. Following the success ofand the failure of, extensive reshoots and edits were made that radically changed the tone and central storyarc so that we have no idea what it was originally. Well, we're learning a little bit more of what the plan might have been thanks to director David Ayer, who saysvillain Steppenwolf was actually the big bad, and not the comically awful Enchantress.Um, do yourself a favor and avoid the comments. You'll enter an ugly, sorta pathetic #ReleasetheSnyderCut #ReleasetheAyerCut rabbit hole that's tough to escape from.So it seems those weird creatures that the were under Enchantress's command were originally meant to be parademons, which I guess is better than them originally being Minions from Despicable Me. Honestly, I don't know if this would have materially changed the movie for the better, but it would have tiedandcloser together when both seemed to be headed for an ultimate showdown with Darkseid. Obviously, that changed when Zack Snyder was jettisoned and his two-parter was cut down to a solo.The future of Suicide Squad is actually pretty bright at the moment. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn has been spunoff into the upcomingfilm, while's James Gunn has been hired to spearhead asequel.