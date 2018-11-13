11/13/2018
Stan Lee's Cameo In 'Avengers 4' Had Already Been Filmed
The world of pop culture is still trying to process the death of Marvel great, Stan Lee, with tributes rolling in on social media from far and wide. The MCU as we know it won't feel quite the same, either. Although Stan had no direct creative input in those movies, all of us as fans had grown accustomed to his many cameos, and it became a fun little game to keep an eye out for his appearance. Sometimes they were rather extensive, other times they were blink 'n you'll miss him.
Fortunately, Marvel had long been in the practice of banking Lee's cameos as best they could. Joe Russo, a director on Avengers 4, revealed in a past interview that Lee's cameo in the film had already been filmed. Russo told BBC Radio...
"So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn't love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we're on, for instance Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day."
Lee has made a cameo in every Marvel movie, and you can bet they will continue to find ways to honor him so that the streak continues. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long talked about the influence Stan Lee had on him and his career. He expressed his grief in a brief statement released by Deadline...
“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all,” the producer and big screen Marvel mastermind added. “Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and the millions of fans who have been forever touched by Stan’s genius, charisma and heart. Excelsior!”