'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Trailer: More Than One Can Wear The Mask

You aren't a truly great superhero until there are multiple, maybe even dozens of copycat characters. Superman has them, Batman has them, and definitely Spider-Man has them. Sony's animatedbasically sets out to introduce you to all of them in one movie, and it looks kinda cool as a result.Dreamed up by fan-favorite filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller,centers on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), the "Ultimate" version of Spider-Man a lot of folks wish was in the MCU right now. No offense, Tom Holland, it's just true. Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) is in the film, too, albeit older and less in shape. We also get Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Mahershala Ali as Prowler, Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, and yeah, this is hella cool. Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glenn also lend their voices, and we get an appearance by Spider-Ham so I'm pumped for this.How are all of these characters from alternate universe together in one place? The plot doesn't give any answers, nor should we want it to:opens December 14th.