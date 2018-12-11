'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Character Posters Reveal The Ultimate Spider-Team

By far the coolest thing about Sony's animatedis that we aren't limited to yet another story just about Peter Parker. Been there, done that. This film goes far beyond that, even beyond the fan-favorite Miles Morales that everyone has been clamoring for. It digs into many different alternate realities so Spider-Man (and women!) from every corner can be part of what looks like a pretty crazy adventure. I mean, anytime you've got Nicolas Cage back playing a Marvel character, in this case Spider-Man Noir, it's got to be some crazy shit.Sony has unveiled new character posters showing off the many wallcrawlers that are part of the film, developed and written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Obviously, the big one is Miles Morales who is voiced by Dope actor Shameik Moore. He's followed by Spider-Gwen, an alternate reality Gwen Stacy voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. There's the O.G. himself, Peter Parker, albeit older and more schlubby, voiced by's Jake Johnson.'s Kimiko Glenn voices Peni Parker who pilots the SP//dr android suit. The coolest one for me features the aforementioned Spider-Man Noir, voiced by Cage. I dig the black & white Sin City-esque look. And a close second in awesomeness is Spider-Ham, voiced by's John Mulaney.Other voices include Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, and Luna Lauren Velez.opens December 14th.