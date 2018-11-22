11/22/2018
Sony May Have Just Confirmed 'Venom 2' And 'Morbius' Release Dates
So far Venom has earned Sony a whopping $780M with plenty left to go, and so it's no surprise they're moving quickly on a sequel and an expansion of their Spidey-free cinematic universe. Today they've announced two new Marvel release dates, and it's pretty easy to figure out that one of them will feature the return of a certain brain-eating alien symbiote.
The first date is for an "Untitled Sony/Marvel" movie on July 10th 2020, and that one is likely to be Morbius the Living Vampire, which we already knew was next on the list with a rumored early 2019 start. That film will be directed by Daniel Espinosa with actual vampire Jared Leto (He is, right? Or have I been mistaken all these years?) taking on the title role. There's a good chance we'll see more of Leto as Morbius than we'll ever see of him as the Joker.
And the second is an "Untitled Sony/Marvel Sequel" opening on October 2nd 2020. Um, unless Sony is suddenly planning to revive Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's Spider-Man franchises, this could only be Venom 2. Since the first film hit it big opening in October of this year, Sony is sticking with what they know works and not wasting any time. Tom Hardy can start taking his crazy pills right now, because that date means production should be starting sometime around the middle of next year, perhaps around Comic-Con time? That would be perfect, wouldn't it? [TheWrap]