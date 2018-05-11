11/05/2018
Ryan Reynolds And Fred Savage Talk PG-13 'Once Upon A Deadpool'
So are you a kid who really wanted to see Deadpool 2 but weren't smart enough to figure out a way to get into the R-rated flick? Honestly, you don't deserve what's coming to you, but you're going to get it. A holiday-timed PG-13 cut of the film is coming, and we now know it will be titled Once Upon a Deadpool. Awwww shucks that's so sweet.
Deadline has some updated info on the edited sequel, which will have a limited theatrical run from December 12th through Christmas Eve. The film will feature a holiday theme, framed by sequences with a kidnapped Fred Savage, obviously taking from his role in The Princess Bride. All in all, eight additional scenes were filmed for the new cut which is only about three minutes shorter than the original version.
While many have knocked Disney for this, calling it a cash grab, that isn't exactly the case. Ryan Reynolds has confirmed this is a charitable effort, and $1 from every ticket sold will go to the charity Fuck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer during this PG-13 period.
"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006," Reynolds said. "I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."
Savage, clearly playing along, had this to add, "While my participation in this film was anything but voluntary. I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab."
Okay, so the goal isn't entirely philanthropic. The re-release is being watched closely by Disney, who will be taking over Fox assets in the coming months. Disney has never put out an R-rated superhero movie and this is a way for them to test Deadpool's viability in a more all-ages setting. Plus, this opens up an avenue for Deadpool 2 to open in China, who have refused the two R-rated Deadpool movies thus far. Of course, that's one of the biggest markets in the world and a potentially huge bonus to a movie that was already a smashing success.
Whether all of this turns out to be worth it we'll find out next month!