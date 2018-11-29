Russo Brothers Say No Changes To 'Avengers 4' Due To 'Guardians 3' Delay, Netflix Characters Considered For 'Infinity War'

Guardians 3 being put on indefinite hold did not change the Russo Brothers approach for Avengers 4 and where it leaves the Guardians because they had already finished shooting the movie. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

They did three drafts of the film, one draft had Thanos as the narrator of the film and was non Linus’s in structure and had backstories for the Black order. That script was 250 pages. Writing out Thanos narration gave them insight on the character even though it didn’t make it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

They talked about involving the Netflix Marvel characters in Infinity War, but they say it was too complicated to correlate story between not only the other marvel films in production but also the tv productions. They decided the best way to tell the story was to keep it MCU. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018