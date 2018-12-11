RIP: Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee Passes Away At 95

If you've read a Marvel comic book, watched a Marvel TV show, or fallen in love with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've got Stan Lee to thank for it. Sadly, the man responsible for some of the most iconic, enduring comic book characters in history has passed away at the age of 95.Lee's career as a comic book superstar began in 1939 at Timely Comics, which would become Marvel Comics in 1961. It was at this time that Lee would establish, along with Jack Kirby and many other co-creators, characters such as the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, and too many more to count. He would also become Marvel's unofficial spokesman and basically the face of the company. To millions he's that guy who pops up in every single Marvel movie regardless of the studio it's under. My particular favorite will always be his cameo in Mallrats, where he dispenses some sage, Stan "Man" Lee advice to a romantically-confused Jason Lee.It's been a tough few years for Stan, but that shouldn't take away from his incredible legacy. No matter what, Marvel Comics will always be the house that Stan built. RIP to the ultimate True Believer.