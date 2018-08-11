11/08/2018
Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Casts 'It' Star Jaeden Lieberher
The ridiculously stacked cast of Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out has gotten even better, assuming Comicbookmovie's exclusive report is accurate. The site says It and Midnight Special star Jaeden Lieberher has joined Chris Evans and Daniel Craig in the film inspired by the works of Agatha Christie.
Lieberher, who is set to return as Bill Denbrough in It: Chapter 2, will have an unspecified role in Johnson's film. Of course, so much about it remains a mystery so we know virtually nothing about any of the characters other than Craig's, which is a detective inspired by Hercule Poirot. Also on board are Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummber, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, and Don Johnson.
Knives Out is in production now. Next up for Lieberher are The True Adventures of Wolfboy and horror film The Lodge.