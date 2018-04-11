Podcast: We're Back With Reviews Of SUSPIRIA, BODIED, AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY!

It's been way too long but we are back! Cinema Royale returns with three huge reviews. The first is Luca Guadagninos long-awaited SUSPIRIA remake starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton! Next up is Joseph Kahn's battle rap flick BODIED that has been spitting fire all over the festival circuit. Finally, it'll be time to stomp our feet to the Queen biopic BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY!