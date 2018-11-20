Podcast: Fantastic Beasts, Widows, Green Book, Creed II, and more!

It's Thanksgiving week, and like a holiday dinner spread there are a ton of options on the table. I'll be joined by fellow Punch Drunk Critic Mae Abdulbaki for a return to the Wizarding World with FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD! Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali travel the deep south in the buddy comedy, GREEN BOOK, and Viola Davis plans a heist in Steve McQueen's WIDOWS! And you know I can't let the show go by without giving my thoughts on CREED II!
All this and more; a show so stuffed you may need to take a nap afterward. Tune in for a jam-packed show! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!