11/13/2018
Pedro Pascal Will Lead Disney's 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series 'The Mandalorian'
One of the recent rumors about Disney's live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian just paid off. Game of Thrones and Kingsman: The Golden Circle's Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in the Disney+ streaming series developed by Jon Favreau.
While details on his character aren't confirmed, he's expected to play the "lone gunfighter" character from the synopsis and seen in the initial images. The series is set between the events of Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as the First Order, is just started to gain a foothold across the galaxy. Pascal's character will be involved in adventures in the outer reaches where the New Republic holds little authority.
Pascal quickly became a fan-favorite after his all-too-brief but unforgettable run on Game of Thrones. He's also starred in Netflix's Narcos series, and had roles in The Equalizer 2, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and many more. He'll be seen next year opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984. In The Mandalorian he may or may not be joined in the cast by Carl Weathers, but as a huge fan of both I damn sure hope that happens.
The Mandalorian is expected to arrive in 2019 as part of the Disney+ launch. [Variety]