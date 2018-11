'Paddington 3' In The Works But Without Director Paul King

Whether you were a beloved fan ofwhen you went in or not, chances are you adored the marmalade-eating bear after taking the last two live-action films. Both were absolutely brilliant, charming and fun in equal measure, with a combined box office over $480M. And as such it's not surprising to learn that a third movie is in the works, but the sad news is that a key component of their success won't be coming back.Speaking with Empire , producer David Heyman says director Paul King, who was at the helm of both prior movies, won't be around to directOoof, that hurts. But King has become very popular of late, taking on a Willy Wonka prequel and a live-action Pinocchio film over at Disney . The good news is that he's not completely out of the picture, as Heyman says King is still involved with Paddington on a story level...No word on who exactly will take over directingbut he's got some big shoes to fill.