11/09/2018
'Pacific Rim' Anime Series Is Coming To Netflix
The giant jaegers of Pacific Rim are coming to a small screen near you. Netflix has announced plans for a Pacific Rim anime series, part of a bunch of new anime shows they hope will expand their influence with Japanese audiences.
We've known about plans for a Pacific Rim animated series for a few years now, as Guillermo Del Toro began chatting it up around the time of the first movie. Of course, that was when he was still involved with the property. This one will have Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution) as showrunners, and will expand on the universe established in the two hit movies. It will follow two siblings – an idealistic teenage boy and naïve little sister– who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.
The original Pacific Rim opened in 2013 directed by Guillermo Del Toro. It wasn't as big of a hit as many expected, earning $411M on a budget near $200M. That led to a seriously scaled-down sequel without Del Toro, Pacific Rim Uprising, which made $290M earlier this year. Both films saw their biggest audiences overseas, in particular in Asian territories, which could make this new series a wise investment for Netflix. [Variety]