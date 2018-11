Oscar Isaac Says 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Was An "Excruciating" Experience

For us die-hard X-Men fans, watching Bryan Singer'swas painful as shit. It's a terrible movie, and Singer was justifiably booted from the franchise after that. But as horrible as it was for us to watch, it was much worse for poor Oscar Isaac, who was buried under a mountain of prosthetics to play the villain, En Sabah Nur aka Apocalypse.Speaking with GQ about his most iconic roles, Isaac called his time working on"excruciating", although he went into it with the highest of hopes...Honestly, if you didn't already know Isaac was in it you'd never recognize him as Apocalypse. I'm sure he'd probably prefer it that way given how the movie turned out. Pretty sure we'll never see him back doing another X-Men movie, but Disney may have other ideas. He'd make an interesting Cyclops, just sayin'.