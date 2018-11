Of Course, A Sequel To 'The Meg' Is On The Way

Who would've thought Jason Statham going toe-to-fin against a giant prehistoric shark would lead to the most successful China-U.S. co-production ever?was a massive international hit with $527M worldwide, and those kinds of numbers usually mean one thing: sequels. Well, get ready to head back into the deep because it's happening. Deadline reportsexec-producer Catherine Xujun Ying said when asked about a sequel,Kinda tough to keep secret when you're telling us it's being worked on, though. And why keep it secret, anyway? Everybody expectsto launch a franchise, so why play games?The next step is getting Warner Bros.' stamp of approval, which should be pretty easy. And from there, probably luring in Statham to go another round. Not that he's been especially choosey about sequels, and he's expressed interest previously in doing another one if the first was a hit. Well, it was.was based on a book by Steve Alten, and he penned a sequel titledwhich hit shelves in 1999. So if there is a sequel the groundwork for a story is already in place. Here's the book synopsis:Hmmm...that sounds like a lot more than a monster movie. I'm not sure they'll want to go in a direction that finds Statham facing human threats as much as aquatic beasts. Why fix what ain't broke?