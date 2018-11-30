Nick Nolte Joins 'Star Wars' Series 'The Mandalorian'









THR has the news of Nolte's casting, and of course there are no details on his role. He joins Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and supposedly Carl Weathers, which is just wild. Now, it's possible Nolte and others are being brought on to voice CGI characters, or will be hidden under heavy prosthetics. In Nolte's case that would make sense because production has been ongoing for a while now and he's only just coming aboard. It's possible his role is pretty small, at least initially.





Honestly, I'm just glad the 48 Hrs. star is still out there and staying busy. He spent the last couple of years starring in the Epix series, Graves, and has starred in two movies this year, Til Schweiger's Head Full of Honey and drama film The Padre. He'll next be seen opposite Gerard Butler in the action sequel Angel Has Fallen.





The Mandalorian will be part of Disney+ when it launches next year.

Unexpected casting news alert! I can't think of any actor I'd expect to see be part of less than Nick Nolte. Even in his "Sexiest Man Alive" years it would have been an odd fit but now it makes even less sense. And yet it's happening, as Nolte has joined the increasingly strange cast of the first series headed to Disney+.