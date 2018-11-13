New 'Toy Story 4' Teaser Reveals Key & Peele's Mixed-Up New Characters

After yesterday'steaser we're all probably riding high with love for our favorite Pixar characters. How could it possibly get any better? How about one more teaser? With Key & Peele in it, reprising a bit from their Comedy Central series? It's almost too good to be true.Getting in on the love fest forare Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes reacting to yesterday's teaser while badly misquoting Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase. It's basically a twist on Key & Peele's Liam Neeson-loving valet characters, and it makes me wonder if they will act the same as part of the main plot. Oh yeah, that's another thing. Ducky and Bunny are officially part of the story which finds Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the gang on a carnival adventure where they meet "Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won.”Now if only they could get Liam Neeson for a cameo.opens June 21st 2019.