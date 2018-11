New 'Shrek' Film Being Developed By The Guy Behind 'Despicable Me' And 'Minions'

Dreamworks'franchise, which includes four main films and thatspinoff from seven years ago, has earned more than $3.5B worldwide. That it's taken this long to get started on a new film is surprising, and so is the guy tapped with spearheading this latest venture. Variety reports that Illumination mastermind Chris Meledandri, the guy behind thefranchise, has been hired to re-introduce Shrek and Puss in Boots to a new audience. So what does that mean? Reboot? Remake? It's kinda hard to say because Meledandri doesn't seem interested in changing the voice cast of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, and Eddie Murphy.Meledandri says,So this could be one of those sidequels that skips ahead in time so it feels new but is really just a continuation with familiar characters?Shrek seems so dated to me now, and it had run out of ideas long before coming to an end. Perhaps adopting an animation style closer to the Illumination standard will be a way to freshen things up?The next film for Meledandri and Illumination is this weekend's, featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch.