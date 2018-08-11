'Mowgli' Trailer: Andy Serkis' Dark Vision Of 'The Jungle Book' For Netflix

Andy Serkis' incredible motion capture performances will probably always be what he's remembered for, but he's making moves as a director that could earn him all sorts of new accolades. He made his directorial debut just last year with the stirring drama, but his sophomore effort is considerably more ambitious and in line with his mo-cap sensibilities.is Serkis' darker adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's, and the beauty he's brought to it can be seen in the new trailer.While Disney's take onwas wildly successful just a few short years ago, Serkis hopes there is room for audiences to appreciate his vision of the material. His film won't feature any musical acts, and tells the origin of Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by the wolves and other animals in the wild jungles of India. The motion capture cast is phenomenal with Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Jack Reynor as Brother Wolf, and Serkis as the lovable Baloo. Frieda Pinto and Matthew Rhys join Chand in the other live-action roles.Netflix will releasetheatrically on November 29th before streaming globally on December 7th. Synopsis and trailer are below.