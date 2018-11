'Monster Hunter' First Look: Milla Jojovich And Tony Jaa Are On The Hunt

If you were worried the end of thefranchise (at least until the inevitable reboot) also meant the end of Milla Jojovich and husband Paul W.S. Anderson making video game movies, you can relax! It was a few years ago that we broke the news of Anderson's intention to adapt Capcom's Monster Hunter video game series, and of course, he brought along Jojovich to star, alongside's Tony Jaa. IGN has revealed the first official look at, featuring Jojovich and Jaa, carrying weapons bigger than their entire bodies. Jaa plays Hunter, the main character of the video game franchise, whose sole task is hunting and trapping dangerous monsters. Jojovich plays an original character, Captain Natalie Artemis, a soldier for the United Nations. Fans of the game will recognize the weapons and armor as being lifted straight from it.The film also stars Tip "T.I." Harris, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta.Here's the synopsis:is expected to open next year.