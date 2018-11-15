11/15/2018
'Mary Poppins Returns' Sneak Peek: Disney Really Doesn't Want You To Forget This Movie Exists
Another Mary Poppins Returns sneak peek? Really, Disney? How many times do we need to see Emily Blunt descend from the clouds with her umbrella or dance with penguins? Maybe the Mouse House is feeling a little bit uncomfortable after The Nutcracker and the Four Realms disappointing box office? Whatever the case, I know I've seen enough of this movie already and it doesn't come out for another month. So enjoy the latest look, followed by the synopsis:
In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all-new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.
Mary Poppins Returns is directed by Rob Marshall and co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke. The film opens December 19th.