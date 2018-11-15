'Mary Poppins Returns' Sneak Peek: Disney Really Doesn't Want You To Forget This Movie Exists

Anothersneak peek? Really, Disney? How many times do we need to see Emily Blunt descend from the clouds with her umbrella or dance with penguins? Maybe the Mouse House is feeling a little bit uncomfortable afterdisappointing box office? Whatever the case, I know I've seen enough of this movie already and it doesn't come out for another month. So enjoy the latest look, followed by the synopsis:is directed by Rob Marshall and co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke. The film opens December 19th.