Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases Longform Narratives For Disney's Streaming Service

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and aren't we all (?), this is a pretty exciting time. We're days, perhaps weeks away from the firsttrailer, and that should be incredible. There's afilm on the way, as well, and the beginning of a new phase for the MCU on the big screen. But there's perhaps even greater excitement for Marvel's plans for Disney's streaming service, reportedly called Disney Play, which we already know will include shows with some of our favorite Avengers heroes.Marvel's Kevin Feige was part of a roundtable discussion hosted by THR , and in it, he talked a little bit about introducing more longform narratives to Disney Play, as something we can't get from the theatrical experience...So he could be talking about more limited event series, like the ones he has planned for Scarlet Witch and Vision, Loki, and more. Or perhaps multi-arc movies that tell a complete story involving lesser-known characters? It's clear the details on Disney Play are still being ironed out, but the potential here is tremendous. Wouldn't it be awesome to get athat didn't have to be truncated into a 2-hour movie? A serialized format would allow Marvel to emphasize other characters and arcs for longer stretches.Disney Play (or whatever it'll be called) is expected to arrive in 2019.