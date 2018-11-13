Marvel Remembers Stan Lee In Touching Video Tribute

Tributes to the late great Stan Lee continue to roll in, and undoubtedly they will continue for a long time to come. Today Stan "The Man" is honored by the house that he helped build, Marvel Entertainment, in a touching video tribute that pays homage to his life and career. Of particular interest will be the interviews with a much-younger Stan Lee, because I think we've grown accustomed to him as a much older man. It's fascinating to see him when he was young, hopeful, and energetic, only to realize that he stayed that way through the end. The man was truly remarkable.
Check out that video tribute below, followed by a more remembrances. Take note of the words by Fantastic Four director Josh Trank, who feels that he was a disappointment for not doing justice to Stan's characters.
Though you could say I let him down, Stan Lee kept in touch. Today we say goodbye to one of the greatest creative icons in history, someone who always reminded us his humanity was not a secret identity. Rest in peace, Stan. ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZreHPPMiZ3— Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) November 12, 2018
This is how I’ll always see you, @therealstanlee: as our benevolent leader and king, smiling down from your eternal throne on the generations of imaginations you fed and inspired. You were the first creator whose voice I knew before I’d ever actually heard it. You dreamed up some of my favorite modern myths and created characters that instilled in me a moral barometer, teaching me right from wrong and showing me it’s always better to be a hero instead of a villain. Your characters represented us: yes, they had extraordinary, unbelievable abilities, but they were also reflections of a world we knew, where a Spider-Man is really just a boy who wants to help. You showed me how to interact with the audience whenever you stepped onto Stan’s Soapbox to reach out to the readers. You showed me how to advocate for my field beyond the actual art itself whenever you tub thumped for comic books outside of the medium. It was never enough for you to simply make a comic because you were a true salesman at heart. So you not only sold comics, you sold me *on* comics - so much so that I built a life and career around your dreams and ideals. When you did Mallrats with us, you not only made a lifelong fan’s dream come true, you also lent me comic book credibility that I still get to spend today. And whether it was for @comicbookmenamc or @yogahosers, whenever I asked to borrow your heat again, you were always there for me with a smile. Your love story with Joanie and your long, happy marriage always shined as an example of what I wanted for my personal life. I long admired (and emulated) your kindness and patience and sense of humor when dealing with your public. Outside of my parents, you were the one adult who gave me the most useful life skills I still use today. Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name - a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore. #KevinSmith #StanLee
We lost a good one. What a man and what a life. Marvel’s original superhero and co-creator of IRON MAN, SPIDER-MAN, THE HULK, X-MEN etc. When I first broke into Hollywood, years ago he was so warm and welcoming to me - I’ll never forget it. He gave me very sage advice on navigating a career, that I’ll always carry. What a life he’s lived and how awesome that his imagination and universe creation impacted generations around the world. And for generations to come. Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 📸 @hhgarcia41