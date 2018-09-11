11/09/2018
Live-Action 'Jonny Quest' Film Lands 'Lego Batman' Director Chris McKay
The last we'd heard anything of a live-action Jonny Quest film, Robert Rodriguez had been attached to bring the classic cartoon to the screen. Clearly things have shifted in the three years since because Rodriguez is no longer involved and The Lego Batman Movie's Chris McKay is now on board to direct.
McKay will direct the big screen adaptation of the 1960s cartoon which centered on the titular young hero, who travels the world solving mysteries with his adoptive brother Hadji, scientist father Dr. Benton Quest, badass bodyguard Race Bannon (I can see John Cena for this role), and pup Bandit. Cartoon Network revived it for a short-lived run in the 1990, and the franchise has spawned movies, comic books, and more.
The script was previous written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), but it's unclear if someone else will take a shot. Next up for McKay is a Dungeons & Dragons film, so we could be waiting a while for Jonny Quest to take shape. He's also attached to a Nightwing movie for Warner Bros.' DCEU, but that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. [TheWrap]