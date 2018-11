Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Series Ordered By Netflix

A live-action adaptation of influential animehas been in the works, in various forms, for many years. A few years ago a movie was put forth with anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe on board and Keanu Reeves starring, but it was killed due to budget and other concerns. Want to know who isn't all that worried about budgets right now? Netflix. And they're looking to makea reality, only as a live-action TV series.Netflix has ordered a 10-episode live-actionseries, to be written by Thor: Ragnarok's Christopher Yost. He was hired last year when the project was first announced by Tomorrow Studios, who will be teaming with the anime's original studio, Sunrise. The project had been setup at Amazon who decided to pass.writers Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum are also on board, along withwriters Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.follows aIt ran for 26 episodes from 1997-1998 and has been adapted into many different forms of media. An animated movie was released in 2001.If you're worried what Netflix will do with a live-action, just know that Watanabe is overseeing the whole thing as a consultant. So expect that it will at least be faithful to Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Jet Black, and the shows many popular characters. [ THR