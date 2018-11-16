11/16/2018
'Leprechaun Returns' Trailer: The Irish Demon is After A Sorority's Pot Of Gold
I don't know if anybody really loves the Leprechaun franchise, but it's definitely long-lived and seems to be sticking around. After handing it over to the WWE for the reboot Leprechaun: Origins, which starred then-WWE superstar Hornswoggle, the franchise is going the Halloween route with Leprechaun Returns, a true sequel that ignores everything but the 1993 original.
The horror-comedy is back for the eighth time (!!!), which is just mind-boggling considering how bad ALL of these movies are. The early ones had some nostalgic charm with Warwick Davis playing the mythical baddie, but that is long over and so are any good ideas they might've had. I mean, Leprechaun has already been to space and twice to "tha hood".
This new film stars Linden Porco as Leprechaun, who is back and in search of a new pot of gold. Taylor Spreitler (Amityville: The Awakening) co-stars alongside Mark Holton, who reprises his role of Ozzie Jones from the first movie. Here is the synopsis:
The deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back in all his gory glory. When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first he must recover his powers with a killing spree—and only the girls of AU can stop him.
Leprechaun Returns hits digital and VOD on December 11th.