Leitita Wright And John Boyega To Share A Sci-Fi Romance In 'Hold Back The Stars'

Mike Cahill, known for his Brit Marling-led sci-fi films Another Earth and I Origins, will be at the helm working from a script by Christy Hall. The story is adapted from the Katie Khan book about a man and woman who reminisce about their love affair on a utopian Earth while trapped in the void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left. Take away their vibranium and their X-wing and see what happens?





This is probably the closest we'll get to a Finn/Shuri crossover, although I wouldn't put anything past Disney. I look at this as a good test of Boyega and Wright's star power outside of their respective blockbuster films. No word on a start date, but that's not a shock. Boyega will be back as Finn for Star Wars: Episode 9, while Wright will be back as Shuri in Avengers 4 and Black Panther 2.







