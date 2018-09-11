11/09/2018

Leitita Wright And John Boyega To Share A Sci-Fi Romance In 'Hold Back The Stars'

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How has Disney not bought this project for themselves? Stars from two of the Mouse House's biggest franchises are coming together as Star Wars' John Boyega and Black Panther's Letitia Wright are set to star in melancholic sci-fi romance, Hold Back the Stars, which is being described by Deadline as "Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity." 

Mike Cahill, known for his Brit Marling-led sci-fi films Another Earth and I Origins, will be at the helm working from a script by Christy Hall. The story is adapted from the Katie Khan book about  a man and woman who reminisce about their love affair on a utopian Earth while trapped in the void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left.  Take away their vibranium and their X-wing and see what happens?

This is probably the closest we'll get to a Finn/Shuri crossover, although I wouldn't put anything past Disney. I look at this as a good test of Boyega and Wright's star power outside of their respective blockbuster films.  No word on a start date, but that's not a shock. Boyega will be back as Finn for Star Wars: Episode 9, while Wright will be back as Shuri in Avengers 4 and Black Panther 2


 