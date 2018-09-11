11/09/2018
Katherine Langford Joins Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out' Cast
Who needs 13 Reasons Why, anyway? While the Netflix teen drama may have been Katherine Langford's big breakout role, she left after a less than stellar second season. It hasn't hurt her in the least, either, as she's already been reported to have a role in Avengers 4, and now the young actress has landed a part in Rian Johnson's star-studded mystery, Knives Out.
Langford joins Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Jaeden Lieberher (maybe) and Ana de Armas. Details are slim, but the modern-day mystery said to be in the vein of Agatha Christie will follow Craig as a detective investigating a murder.
Knives Out is expected to open sometime in 2019. [THR]