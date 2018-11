Jon Snow And Daenerys Get Close In First Look At 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8

With casting actually happening on thespinoff show, it was only a matter of time before we got an actual look at the regular series' final season. And now it's here, the first look at Game of Thrones season 8, and it features arguably the series' two most popular, and now we know quite related, characters: Kit Harington's Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. EW put the duo right on the cover, in a chilly embrace of sorts. Last year's final episode told us what a lot of viewers already suspected, that Jon Snow is actually Dany's nephew, which makes this particular embrace a little bit creepy. To us, anyway, but we know incestuous relationships are nothing new in Westeros. They aren't championed or anything, but they do exist.Imagine a J.J. Abrams movie taken to the tenth degree and you've got an idea the level of secrecy on set. It's worked, too, because I don't know if there's been even a single spoiler up to this point.Harington says.Clark adds,returns in the first half of 2019 but has yet to set a premiere date.