11/06/2018
John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Confirm 'A Quiet Place' Sequel Plans
Although director and star John Krasinski wasn't as quick to jump on board, Paramount was ready to move on a sequel to A Quiet Place after its $330M box office run. Krasinski eventually warmed to the idea, and while he won't be back behind the camera, and likely not in front of it either, he has come up with an idea for a second movie and will write the script. Now in a conversation with EW, Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt give their idea of what a sequel will look like, and how it will differ from the prior movie.
While there had been some speculation, perhaps even hope, of a prequel that would bring back the entire cast, Blunt suggests that moving forward is the best way to go...
“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next. I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”
Krasinski has talked about his "small idea" that got him interested in writing a sequel, and he confirms what that idea is. Basically, this will be a much bigger story than the rather isolated one we saw before...
“I had this very small idea, and what it was is that this is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake or a group of characters or a story. It’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s something we feel very lucky to have. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”
To me that sounds like the surviving members of the Abbott family will encounter other families going through what they went through. It at least opens up the possibility of the Abbotts returning in some way. A Quiet Place 2 opens May 15th 2020, moving into a more high-profile summer slot.