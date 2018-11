John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Confirm 'A Quiet Place' Sequel Plans

Although director and star John Krasinski wasn't as quick to jump on board, Paramount was ready to move on a sequel to A Quiet Place after its $330M box office run. Krasinski eventually warmed to the idea, and while he won't be back behind the camera, and likely not in front of it either, he has come up with an idea for a second movie and will write the script . Now in a conversation with EW , Krasinski and his wife/co-star Emily Blunt give their idea of what a sequel will look like, and how it will differ from the prior movie.While there had been some speculation, perhaps even hope, of a prequel that would bring back the entire cast, Blunt suggests that moving forward is the best way to go...Krasinski has talked about his "small idea" that got him interested in writing a sequel, and he confirms what that idea is. Basically, this will be a much bigger story than the rather isolated one we saw before...To me that sounds like the surviving members of the Abbott family will encounter other families going through what they went through. It at least opens up the possibility of the Abbotts returning in some way.opens May 15th 2020, moving into a more high-profile summer slot.