Joe Russo Reveals The Current 'Avengers 4' Runtime

What's the logical way to announce the opening of your brand new restaurant? Fordirector Joe Russo it's by hosting a Q&A where fans ask you a bunch of questions, not about food or anything, but the fate of Captain America, movie runtimes, and shit like that.Russo recently opened the doors on his restaurant, Duello, and decided to do an Instagram Q&A which ended up mostly being about. OF COURSE! He didn't spill anything too important, but he did provide an update on where the film stands right now...Seeing as they're in the editing bay now, that leads one to wonder what is being left on the cutting room floor.clocked in at 149 minutes, so you'd think its sequel would be at least that long, if not longer. Well, as of right now it is longer...Russo continued with the kind of bland hype that makes good headlines but means absolutely nothing...Yeah, okay. We'll see.has a Hell of a high bar to reach when it opens May 3rd 2019.