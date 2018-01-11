Jessica Chastain Is A Battered And Bloody Assassin In First Look At 'Eve'

We don't normally think of Jessica Chastain as an action movie star but she's been spending quite a lot of time in the genre lately. She fired a bunch of arrows or something in, and will face Marvel's mutants in. She's put her producing muscle to work casting Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong’o and maybe Fan Bingbing in spy flick, but next for her is the starring role in action film,, which has just debuted its first image.Chastain is a bloody mess, but still rockin' that hoodie in the first pic from. The character-driven film follows a female assassin who is hunted by her former employer after a job goes wrong. The film co-stars Common, Colin Farrell, Geena Davis, John Malkovich, and Joan Chen.Chastain's friend and The Help director Tate Taylor is behind the camera for this one, having replaced Matthew Newton who left when past charges of domestic abuse surfaced.has yet to set a release date or find a distributor, but don't look for that to be an issue much longer.