11/21/2018
Jay Chou Joins Vin Diesel In 'xXx 4'
If you read that headline and thought, "Why the Hell are they making a fourth xXx movie? It bombed, didn't it"? Well, no. It didn't. While xXx: The Return of Xander Cage only made $44M stateside, it killed overseas with over $300M, with $164M of that just from China. And those numbers are why the sequel was announced last year, and why this new piece of casting makes a lot of sense.
Joining Vin Diesel in the action flick will be Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou, who you may recall from The Green Hornet and Now You See Me 2. Chou is a multi-talented actor, producer, director, and singer who should only enhance xXx presence in the Asian markets. If you don't believe it, his presence in Now You See Me 2 was a big reason why that film earned $97M in China, the most it made anywhere.
xXx 4 will once again be directed by DJ Caruso, who Chou praised in his comments on the new gig...
“I’ve met DJ [Caruso] a number of times over the past few months and it’s very clear how talented he is as a director. I am looking forward to working with him and Vin in bringing this film to global audiences. This is an incredibly exciting film which I’m beyond happy to join.”