11/03/2018
James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels Have Really Lousy Titles
Let's not forget that James Cameron has not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR Avatar sequels on the way. Excited yet? If not after all of these years of waiting then chances are you'll never be, and learning the titles of each sequel isn't going to help. Well, here they are anyway, courtesy of BBC News who allegedly got their hands on some internal docs. I hope they're kidding and these titles are a joke because they're pretty lame.
The first film, opening on December 28th 2020, is titled Avatar: The Way of Water, which makes sense considering all that we've heard about the film taking place underwater. That should give the filmmaker a chance to deploy some of that new-fangled tech he's been developing all of these years, and indulge a little bit in his love of diving.
The next titles won't mean a thing. December 2021 brings Avatar: The Seed Bearer, followed in December 2024 by Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and a year later comes the finale, Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. What's a Tulkun Rider? No idea. Who or what is an Eywa? You got me. Guess we'll all find out together!